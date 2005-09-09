CWA Protests CBC Lockout

U.S. communications unions are putting out the call for activists to protest Monday at the Canadian Embassy in Washington.

Why? Solidarity. Monday marks the 29th day of a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. lockout of Canadian Communications Workers of America members.

Linda Foley, president of the Newspaper Guild/CWA, will lead the D.C. protest, with another planned in London by the International Federation of Journalists.

The unions will also send letters to Canadian consulate offices, which are located in (and here's something we didn't know) Anchorage, Atlanta, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Raleigh, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.

For news on the lockout, check out http://cbcunplugged.blogware.com/blog, which includes lots of info, including the picture of a caterpillar with a tiny picket sign next to it.