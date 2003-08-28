CWA: Investigate Adelphia's labor practices

The Communications Workers of America have asked a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in

New York to investigate Adelphia’s labor practices.

CWA argues that Adelphia, which has been reorganizing under a chapter 11

filing, is actually costing its creditors money by spending more on replacement

workers and security guards than the expense of "peaceful settlement" of its

labor disputes.

Calling it Adelphia’s "scorched earth strategy," CWA has asked the court to

appoint an examiner to investigate that claim, saying such conduct "undermines

confidence in the debtor’s ability to manage its reorganization. As a debtor in

possession, Adelphia owes a duty to its creditors to exercise the utmost care in

expending estate resources," the filing says.

In particular, CWA pointed to two recent strikes in Morgantown, W. Va., and

Auburn, N.Y., as areas of concern.

For its part, Adelphia responded: "[The company] maintains a positive,

constructive and productive relationship with its more than 14,000 employees. In

situations where employees have chosen to be represented by a union, Adelphia

respects that decision and works with its employees on that basis.

The company believes, however, that the interests of its employees and the

company are best served when there is a direct working relationship between

management and employees. With that in mind, Adelphia works hard to cultivate a

positive relationship with its employees by providing good benefits, fair

compensation and a collaborative working environment."

Adelphia refused to comment on the CWA’s allegations, saying it "prefers to

conduct its labor negotiations in the conference room, not in the courtroom or

the media."