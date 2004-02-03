CWA Backs Kerry
The Communications Workers of America -- whose 700,000 members include broadcast and cable technicians, traffic department personnel and some news editors, writers and producers -- has endorsed John Kerry for president.
"We will mount a vigorous grassroots effort on behalf of John Kerry’s nomination and for his election as President in November," said the CWA executive board in making the announcement.
