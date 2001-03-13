CWA: AT&T crossed FCC line

The Communications Workers of America are demanding the FCC take action against AT&T Broadband to force the telecommunications giant to disclose its local cable TV records.

In a complaint filed with the agency Tuesday, CWA contends that AT&T has not complied with FCC rules which require cable television franchises to give full public disclosure of their records. CWA brought the complaint after conducting a preliminary survey of twelve AT&T Broadband franchises and encountering managerial refusal for public access to the records.

They also found that the franchises did not maintain current and complete files. "This is just the latest example of AT&T's disregard for public disclosure obligations", CWA said. The union to ask the FCC to fine AT&T Broadband for violating the rules.

- P. Llanor Alleyne