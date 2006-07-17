CW Unveils Fall Schedule

The new CW network will launch with a two-hour America’s Top Model on Wednesday, September 20 and then roll out the remainder of its schedule over the next two weeks.

It will follow with Friday Night Smackdown on Friday, September 22, and then come back with a more regular lineup of season and series premieres on Monday, September 25.

CW President Dawn Ostroff says the network is still finalizing plans for the early days in which no new show in on the air, such as Monday and Tuesday, September 18-19 and Thursday, September 21. Among possibilities are last season’s finales of returning shows, as well as a special the network is developing that will feature both its new and returning shows.

“We just want a few days to iron out all the kinks and make sure everything is up and running,” Ostroff says of the network launching on its new affiliate lineup. “We are just going to work through it.”

The network has two new shows on the fall schedule in drama Runaway and comedy The Game, and also has new drama Hidden Palms and the returning Reba to use for mid-season or if a hole in the schedule arises during the fall.

Ostroff predictably declined to offer any ratings targets or projections.

“It will take us time in the beginning to get everybody into the house, but as the year goes on, I think we will end up with strong ratings,” she says. “Initially, its going to take time to find the network.”

Ostroff also shrugged off questions comparing her network to the new MyNetworkTV.

“The people at Fox are very smart, but I do think it’s a very different business model than what the CW is going to be,” she says. "It’s a very different way of watching TV. They are doing two soap operas, I think the budget for those shows is about a million dollars for the week. We are very different. The budgets are very different and the business model is very different. Maybe they’ll do well, I don’t know, it’s just a very different formula.”

The following is the full announced schedule:



Wednesday, September 20

8:00-10:00 p.m. Special Two-Hour Premiere of AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL

Friday, September 22

8:00-10:00 p.m. FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Monday, September 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. 7TH HEAVEN

9:00-10:00 p.m. RUNAWAY

Tuesday, September 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. GILMORE GIRLS

Wednesday, September 27

9:00-10:00 p.m ONE TREE HILL

Thursday, September 28

8:00-9:00 p.m SMALLVILLE

9:00-10:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL

Sunday, October 1

7:00-7:30 p.m. EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS

7:30-8:00 p.m. ALL OF US

8:00-8:30 p.m. GIRLFRIENDS

8:30-9:00 p.m. THE GAME

9:00-10:00 p.m AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL (Encore Presentation)

Tuesday, October 3

9:00-10:00 p.m. VERONICA MARS