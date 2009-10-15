CW Unveils Drama Slate

The CW's drama development slate includes a sudser set in space, a modern spin on Little Women and a pair of projects from the exec producer behind One Tree Hill.

The C-Dub is coming off a fall in which it has some success to tout -- the hot new The Vampire Diaries -- as well as some disappointments -- namely, the disappointing start for Melrose Place and the quickly-canceled The Beautiful Life.

CW execs believe their real momentum will come in midseason, when the highly touted relationship drama Life Unexpected joins the sked.

As they turn their focus to next season's crop, the CW's execs are enlisting top-tier creatives who have given the network (and its predecessors WB and UPN) successes in the past.

