CW Tries To 'Mall' the Competition

New network, The CW, will hit the road Aug. 12 with a mobile lounge that will stop at shopping malls to promote the new network and its stars.

The network will travel to 11 Westfield-run malls, backed by an ad campaign in 35 Westfield malls that is running Aug. 5 through the network's Sept. 20 launch. The CW is looking to brand the new net with shoppers via star visits, customized t-shirts, and a roving cameraman for video that could be integrated into on-air promos.

The CW lounge will also function as an Internet cafe, with laptops for logging on to www.cwtv.com (thecw.com was already taken) and TV's screening clips from series.

