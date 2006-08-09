CW Tries To 'Mall' the Competition
New network, The CW, will hit the road Aug. 12 with a mobile lounge that will stop at shopping malls to promote the new network and its stars.
The network will travel to 11 Westfield-run malls, backed by an ad campaign in 35 Westfield malls that is running Aug. 5 through the network's Sept. 20 launch. The CW is looking to brand the new net with shoppers via star visits, customized t-shirts, and a roving cameraman for video that could be integrated into on-air promos.
The CW lounge will also function as an Internet cafe, with laptops for logging on to www.cwtv.com (thecw.com was already taken) and TV's screening clips from series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.