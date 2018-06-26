CW to Air ESports Documentary ‘Girl Got Game’

The CW will air a documentary on an all-female eSports team called Girl Got Game. Produced by Studio71, it runs Wednesday, July 18.

Girl Got Game follows CLG Red, one of the few all-women teams in the world of eSports and the first to land a major sponsor. The team lives together in a team-sponsored house. CLG Red faces unexpected setbacks and new challenges as it prepares to play the first-person shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in a massive competition, the IEM Tournament in Poland.

Executive producers on the project are Rabih Gholam, Kenneth Hull, Adam Boorstin and Anjuli Hinds.

Studio71 is a Red Arrow Studios company.