CW Taps Openden as Senior VP

The CW Network continues to fill out its executive ranks, naming UPN’s Lori Openden as senior VP, talent and casting.

Openden, reporting directly to Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff, will manage talent development and oversee the casting of series regulars, recurring roles and guest stars for all CW programming.

Openden served in a similar role for UPN since August 2005. She began as a consultant and casting executive for the network in July 2003, after freelancing for TV and film projects. From 1985-99, Openden had a lengthy stint in casting at NBC, where she rose to the senior VP level.