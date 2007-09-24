The CW to Stream New Series Ad-Free Before Premieres

The CW said it will premiere two of its new fall shows online before they debut on the network.

The CW said Monday that the full premiere episodes will be streamed free and commercial-free on Yahoo starting about one week before they debut on-air.

Aliens inAmerica, a comedy about a Muslim exchange student dropped into mid-America, will stream starting Tuesday, Sept. 25 (it debuts on-air Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m.).

And Life Is Wild, about a family dropped into the middle of a South African game preserve, will stream starting Sept. 29 and continue through its Oct. 7 premiere.