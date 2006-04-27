CW Staffs Up

The CW has added two more top staffers, one each from The WB and UPN, as the new network gears up for a September launch.

Rick Mater, senior VP, broadcast standards, for The WB, will assume the same post at The CW. Before The WB, Mater was manager of program standards for NBC. His resume also includes stints at CBS and ABC.

Mater will head up standards for all CW programming, promotions and ads.

Eric Cardinal, senior VP, research, at UPN since 1999 will take that post at The CW. Before joining UPN, Cardinal spent two decades as a research executive at NBC.

The CW is a co-venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS, the respective parents of The WB and UPN, which are being folded to make way for the new service.

The network will launch with a seven-day/six-night schedule. (Saturday will initially be confined to a five-hour morning kids block).