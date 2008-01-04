The CW Shuffles Deck for Midseason

The CW announced its midseason schedule, including new nights for rookie hopefuls Gossip Girland Reaperand new cycles of reality franchises America’s Next Top Model and Beauty and the Geek.

The network will move Gossip Girl to Mondays at 8 p.m. and Reaper to Thursdays at 9 p.m. out of veteran Smallville.

Also returning is reality competition Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious on Mondays.

The CW’s midseason schedule follows:

• Monday

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Gossip Girl (beginning Jan. 28)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious (beginning Feb. 18)

• Tuesday

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Reaper (beginning Jan. 15)

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Beauty and the Geek (beginning March 11)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: One Tree Hill

• Wednesday (beginning Feb. 20)

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: America’s Next Top Model

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious (encore)

• Thursday

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Smallville

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Reaper (beginning Feb. 28)

• Sunday (beginning Feb. 10)

7 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: CW Now

7:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Everybody Hates Chris (repeats)

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Everybody Hates Chris

8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Aliens in America

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Girlfriends

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: The Game