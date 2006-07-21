CW: Should Resolve Strike Issues Soon

The CW said Friday it expects to resolve issues “in the near future” with writers of America’s Next Top Model (ANTM), who have gone on strike to demand a contract with the Writers Guild of America west (WGAw).

In a statement, the network said the reality program, which will kick off the new network’s schedule, “remains on track” for the launch.

Writers issued a statement from the WGAw saying the majority of the show’s scribes are “taking a stand to get basic benefits and protections,” including “fair” minimums, health insurance, pension benefits, residuals and credits.

The WGAw sent multiple notices and letters asking for union recognition to ANTM executive producer Ken Mok, but contended the show refused to recognize and negotiate.

This represents the latest chapter in the WGAw’s ongoing campaign to organize reality “storytellers,” including in cable, animation, videogames, and other technological platforms like mobisodes and digital downloads.