The CW Sets Post-Strike Plans

The CW’s post-strike plans for the remainder of the season began to take shape Monday with the network asking for about five or six more episodes of dramas Reaper, Gossip Girl, Smallville, Supernatural and One Tree Hill.

The network expects to have new episodes ready in April, while the comedies could return in March. For instance, The CW should end up with about eight or nine more episodes of The Game.

Everybody Hates Chris and Aliens in America (which had produced 18 episodes already) are also set to return.

The network won’t be asking for additional episodes of Life Is Wild, which doesn’t bode well for its future.

The CW will also look at some sort of a send-off for Girlfriends, which was expected to wrap this season but never prepared a series finale prior to the strike.