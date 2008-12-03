CW Sets Midseason Schedule

The CW has pulled back the curtain on its midseason schedule, with one new show and the return of cult hit Reaper.



The new show is horror director Sam Raimi's 13- Fear Is Real, a competition series that places contestants in frightening scenarios, with only one "survivor."

13 will bow on The CW Wednesday, Janu. 7 at 8 p.m., and will air in that slot every week.



The CW is also bringing back Reaper, which will make its return to the network Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m.



The full schedule is below:



Monday





8:00-9:00 p.m. "GOSSIP GIRL" (New Episodes Begin January 5)



9:00-10:00 p.m. "ONE TREE HILL" (New Episodes Begin January 5)



Tuesday





8:00-9:00 p.m. "90210" (New Episodes Begin January 6)



9:00-10:00 p.m. "PRIVILEGED" (New Episodes Begin January 6)



Wednesday





8:00-9:00 p.m. "13 – FEAR IS REAL" (Series Premiere January 7)



9:00-10:00 p.m. "90210" (Encore Episodes Begin January 7)



Thursday





8:00-9:00 p.m. "SMALLVILLE" (New Episodes Begin January 15)



9:00-10:00 p.m. "SUPERNATURAL" (New Episodes Begin January 15)



Friday





8:00-8:30 p.m. "EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS" (New Episodes Begin January 9)



8:30-9:00 p.m. "THE GAME" (New Episodes Begin January 9)



9:00-10:00 p.m. "13 – FEAR IS REAL" (Encore Episodes Begin January 9)



Tuesday (Beginning March 17)





8:00-9:00 p.m. "90210"



9:00-10:00 p.m. "REAPER"