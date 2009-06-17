CW Sets Fall Premieres, Shifts Schedule
By Alex Weprin
The CW finalized its fall schedule, announcing premiere dates for its new and returning shows.
Gossip Girl, arguably the network's most buzzed about drama, will be shifting to 9 p.m. on Mondays, switching its timeslot with One Tree Hill, which will take over the 8 p.m. slot. New episodes of Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill will premiere September 14.
The network's new fall schedule will kick off Tuesday, September 8 with the season premier of 90210 at 8 p.m. and the series premiere of Melrose Place at 9.
Wednesday, September 9 will see the two-hour season premiere of America's Next Top Model. The next week, September 16, Model will shift to its regular one-hour format, followed by the series premiere of Ashton Kutcher's model series The Beautiful Life: TBL.
Thursday, September 10 will see the premiere of Vampire Diaries at 8 p.m., followed by the return of Supernatural at 9.
As previously reported, Smallville will move to Fridays at 8 p.m., and will be followed by a repeat of America's Next Top Model.
The CW also announced that Parental Discretion Advised has been renamed Life UneXpected, and will announce a midseason premiere date at a later time.
