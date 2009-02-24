The CW Renews Six Series

The CW has given an early pickup to six of its series. Dramas Gossip Girl, 90210, Smallville, Supernatural, One Tree Hill and competition series America’s Next Top Model will all be returning to the network for new seasons.

A spokesperson says that no other programming decisions have been made,

and that the final schedule will be announced at the upfront in May.

That means that the network is still deciding what to do with soap Privileged and comedies The Game and Everybody Hates Chris.

“As we continue to build The CW Network as a destination for young women, these six shows have clearly contributed to strengthening our schedule and our brand identity,” said Dawn Ostroff, President, Entertainment, The CW, announcing the pickups. “By securing these signature hits for next season, we’re furthering our commitment to deliver high-quality, original programming to our viewers, advertisers and affiliates.”

The network has also been picking up new pilots and series that would attract the younger female demo the network is seeking, such as a new Melrose Place and Ashton Kutcher’s The Beautiful Life, about models living in New York City.

The announcements seems to quell rumors that the network could fold due to its comparatively low ratings.