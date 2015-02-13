The CW Renews ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for Fourth Season

The CW has renewed Beauty and the Beast for a fourth season.

The renewal for Beauty, an hour-long drama, comes one month after CW renewed its entire fall lineup for the 2015-16 season.

The network also announced Friday that the show’s 13-episode third season is scheduled to premiere May 21.

Beauty is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Take 5 Productions/Whizbang Films. Brad Kern, Bill Haber, Paul J. Witt, Tony Thomas, Ron Koslow, Frank Siracusa and John Weber serve as executive producers.