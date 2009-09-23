CW Reality Series Takes Flight

The CW has given a green light to a half-hour unscripted series, Fly Girls. The midseason series will follow flight attendants on Virgin America. The airline sees the series as a part of its larger marketing effort.

“This show is about real, down-to-earth young women who happen to have landed in an exceptionally glamorous, high-flying career filled with exotic locations and handsome strangers,” said Kristen Vadas, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, The CW. “We’re thrilled to be working with Virgin America for this unique peek into a whirlwind lifestyle that shows how tough it is to be grounded when you work 35,000 feet in the air.”

Fly Girls is from Collins Avenue Productions, with executive producers Jeff Collins (Bridezillas 3, 4 & 5, The Exterminators) and Colin Nash (The Hills, The City) and co-executive producers Larry Bond and Porter Gale.