The CW Reaches a Ratings Deal

The CW has reached a deal with Nielsen Media Research to have the new network included in Nielsen’s National Television Index (NTI), which is derived from the research firm’s National People Meter sample.

As a result, The CW will have its numbers reported alongside the other national broadcast networks in the national ratings.

While the CW does not kick off its inaugural primetime season until Wednesday, September 20, Nielsen will actually begin reporting numbers as of September 18.The CW network will air interim programming on September 18 and 19.