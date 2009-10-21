The CW Picks Up ‘Vampire Diaries' For Full Season

The CW has given a full season order to its strongest fall show, Vampire Diaries. The show posted record debut ratings for the network in September and has performed well ever since, averaging a 1.8 and 3.9 million viewers last week.

The move, which was expected, brings Diaries back for a full 22-episode season.

The CW also picked up its Melrose Place reboot for an additional five episodes. The show has pulled underwhelming ratings since its inception. The network may be hoping ratings will pick up with the arrival of Heather Locklear, who is joining the show in November.