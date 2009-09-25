CW Picks Up Tinsley Mortimer series

The CW has picked up an untitled reality series starring young New York socialite Tinsley Mortimer.

Half-hour project will be paired with the net's other just-ordered reality docuseries, Fly Girls, which is also a half hour. Like Fly Girls, the Mortimer series has been given an eight-episode order.

Glassman Media (Momma's Boys) is behind the show; Andrew Glassman will exec produce.

