CW Picks Up Tinsley Mortimer Series
The CW has picked up an untitled reality series starring young New York socialite Tinsley Mortimer.
Half-hour project will be paired with the net's other just-ordered reality docuseries, Fly Girls, which is also a half hour. Like Fly Girls, the Mortimer series has been given an eight-episode order.
Glassman Media (Momma's Boys) is behind the show; Andrew Glassman will exec produce.
