CW Picks Up Game, 7th Heaven

The CW Network has picked up the back nine episodes of two series from CBS Paramount Network Television, the freshman comedy The Game, making it the first new sitcom on any network to get a full-season order this season, and returning drama 7th Heaven.

Earlier in the week, The CW pulled the plug on the low-rated drama Runaway.

The Game, which counts actor Kelsey Grammer among the executive producers, has retained 95% of its Girlfriends lead-in among women 18-34 and The CW has been pleased with its creative direction.

7th Heaven, which had been destined to end its long run last season only to be revived for the new netlet, began the season in its usual Monday night slot before moving to 8 p.m. Sundays when The CW flipped its comedies and dramas on the two nights.

Its numbers have been so-so, but a CW spokesman says the netlet expects loyal viewers to follow the longest-running family drama to Sundays.

Through three weeks of original episodes, The Game is averaging a 1.3/3 in adults 18-34, 1.8/5 in women 18-34 and 2.6 million viewers.

Following its move to Mondays this week , it gained 25% in adults 18-34 (1.5/4) and 18% in women 18-34 (2.0/5).

This season, 7th Heaven is averaging a 1.5/5 in adults 18-34, 2.3/6 in women 18-34 and 3.9 million viewers.