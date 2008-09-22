The CW Picks Up Full Season of 90210

The CW picked up a full season of rookie drama 90210, which, along with Gossip Girl, has given the network a relatively strong start to the season from both a ratings and buzz perspective.

The Beverly Hills 90210 spinoff had the network’s best debut ever, hitting a 2.6 rating in the adult 18-49 demo and a 4.5 rating in the network’s self-professed women 18-34 demo.

While the coming weeks will be potentially tougher for The CW as the other broadcast networks begin to roll out their fall slates, 90210 has already given the network an early foothold in a season many industry observers said is crucial for the CBS-Warner Bros. operation.