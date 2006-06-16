CW Picks Comedy VP

Comedy veteran Kim Fleary has been named executive VP of comedy development for The CW, reporting to Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff.

She has worked for Ostroff since July 2002 as senior VP, comedy development, at UPN, where she oversaw the development of Everybody Hates Chris and All of Us, now moving to The CW.

Previously, Fleary oversaw development for the late Brandon Tartikoff's H. Beale Co., which produced programming for all broadcast media.

She began her TV career in comedy development at ABC, rising to senior VP of comedy and variety series development. She was responsible for developing series such as The Wonder Years, Roseanne, Home Improvement, The Drew Carey Show and 3rd Rock From The Sun.