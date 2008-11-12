CW Orders More 'Privileged'

The CW has picked up an additional five episodes of rookie series Privileged, bringing the current order to 18.

The series, based on the book How To Teach Filthy Rich Girls about a young woman hired to tutor two spoiled sisters, has averaged a 2.1 rating/5 share among women 18-34 in its first nine episodes.

The network will air original episodes on Dec. 1 and 8 behind its flagship Gossip Girl to encourage sampling.