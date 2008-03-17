The CW Orders Horror Reality Show 13

The CW ordered eight episodes of 13, a reality series that will combine the horror and reality genres.

“This series is the first to take the horror movie into the reality world,” The CW president of entertainment Dawn Ostroff said in a statement. “The action takes contestants on a journey with challenges and games designed to frighten them along the way. Similar to horror films, the challenges will play into our deepest fears and anxieties and will reveal things the contestants never knew about themselves.”

The show is being produced by veteran reality producer Jay Bienstock (The Apprentice) and horror producer and director Sam Raimi (the Spider-Man films, Evil Dead).

MTV was the last network to try to combine the genres with Room 401, produced with Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Films. The show featured unsuspecting people thrust into a real-life horror movie.