CW Network Marks Upfront Calendars

The CW will host its upfront presentation on Thursday, May 21, the network said Friday.

The presentation will be held at New York's Madison Square Garden theater which had been the network's previous location before it switched last year to a less formal cocktail party event held on the Tuesday night at Lincoln Center.

"We wanted to lay our claim to that day, because we are having a good year," said a network spokesman city successes such as Top Model and Gossip Girl.

Fox has already said it planned to shift its presentation day from Thursday to Monday of that week. NBC and ABC have not yet made their upfront plans public. Last year, NBC axed its traditional Radio City extravaganza and held what it dubbed 'infront' presentations or smaller meetings for advertisers.