CW Names Sales VP

WB veteran Rob Tuck has been named executive VP of sales and planning at The CW, reporting to sales head Bill Morningstar.

Tuck will be responsible for, among other things, revenue projections, establishing inventory pricing, marketplace forecasting, as well as oversight of audience projections.He will also continue to manage The CW’s sales forces in Chicago and Detroit, and oversee ad sales for the netlet’s Website.

Prior to The CW, Tuck had been senior VP of national sales for The WB since 2002.He joined the The WB in 1995 during its first broadcast season as a sales VP. Earlier, he was senior VP, group director of national broadcast at TeleVest (now MediaVest) and research manager for MMT.