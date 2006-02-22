CW Names Marketing Chief

CW Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff is looking to a fellow Lifetime Television alum to head up marketing and branding for the new network.

The CW announced Tuesday the hiring of Rick Haskins as executive VP of marketing and brand strategy.

Haskins most recently was executive VP and general manager for Lifetime Television, where Ostroff was executive VP of entertainment before joining UPN as entertainment president in 2002. Both joined Lifetime in 1999.

Haskins is tasked with building the new network’s brand and launch campaign, and then heading up marketing, including branding and promotion via on-air, print, and new media.

Prior to Lifetime, Haskins ran his own marketing company from 1996-1999 after holding multiple positions with Disney from 1988-96, including marketing and development positions for Buena Vista Television. Before Disney, he was a brand manager with Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati from 1982 to 1988.