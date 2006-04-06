CW Names Current Programming Chief

The CW has named Michael Roberts to head up current programming at the new network, which will launch in fall 2006.

It will be familiar territory for Roberts. He currently holds that title at The WB, some of whose current programming will migrate to The CW. The WB and UPN are folding at the same time their respective parents launch the new network. He will report to CW President Dawn Ostroff.

Roberts has headed current programming since 2004. Before that, he spent 10 years at Walt Disney Pictures.