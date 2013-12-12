CW Moves 'Tomorrow People,' 'Dixie' for Midseason

The CW is moving freshman drama The Tomorrow People and Hart of Dixie to new nights in 2014, the network said Thursday in announcing its midseason schedule.

Beginning March 17, Tomorrow People moves to Mondays at 9 p.m., leading out of new series Star-Crossed, which premieres a month earlier on Feb. 17. Hart of Dixie will return March 21, where it will settle in to the Friday 9 p.m. time slot. Beauty and the Beast will go on hiatus after its March 10 episode.

Taking The Tomorrow People's spot behind Arrow will be CW's other new midseason entrant, The 100, which debuts March 19.

Following its successful summer run, improv series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will slide into the 8 p.m.spot on Fridays beginning March 21 with back-to-back episodes. Every week after will have an encore of a previous episode at 8:30 p.m., following the new one at 8 p.m.

A full schedule is below.

Monday, February 17

'Star-Crossed' (Series Premiere) 8 p.m.

'Beauty and the Beast' 9 p.m.

Monday, March 17

'Star-Crossed' 8 p.m.

'The Tomorrow People' (new night) 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

'Arrow' 8 p.m.

'The 100' (series premiere) 9 p.m.

Friday, March 21

'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (cycle two premiere) 8 p.m.

'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' 8:30 p.m.

'Hart of Dixie' (new night) 9 p.m.

*all times ET