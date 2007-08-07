CW Moves Up Gossip Debut, Pares Back Model

The CW moved the fall premiere of its new drama, Gossip Girl, up one week.

The series, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C.), will now launch Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., looking to draft off a strong lead in -- the network's franchise player, America's Next Top Model, which will debut from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Model is being cut back from an originally planned two-hour premiere to one hour to make room for Gossip Girl, about the social battles between teens "from both sides of the track" who attend a Manhattan prep school.