CW Makes Changes to Midseason Schedule

The CW is re-working its midseason schedule to make room for Reaper.

The network's new drama 90210 is moving back an hour on Tuesday nights to the 9-10 p.m. time slot starting March 3. The second season of dramedy Reaper will premiere on March 3 from 8-9 p.m. in that vacated time slot. All 13 episodes of Reaper will air in that time slot through May 26.

In other changes, the season finale of new drama Privileged will air Tuesday February 24 at 9 p.m. Encore episodes of the show will air Wednesday nights at 8 through February 18.

America’s Next Top Model moves into the 8 p.m. Wednesday slot premiering on February 25.