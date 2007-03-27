CW Makes America's Next Top Model Mobile

Fans of America's Next Top Model who can't wait until the next episode can now get their fix directly from their mobile phones. The CW and Hong Kong-based software company Artificial Life announced on March 27 the release of the America's Next Top Model Cycle 8 mobile game.

Currently available on the CW mobile storefront , the Top Model Mobile Game is available either as a $5.99 purchase for a full-featured game or as a series of "mini-games" for $2.99 for lower-end phones.

Players pick ANTM contestants to be their avatars that they then "customize" by changing their makeup, wardrobe and home as well as by monitoring their "nutrition, sleeping habits, workout routine and more" according to press materials . They also lead their avatars through short games based on the same “challenges” seen on the show, which is hosted by Tyra Banks.

Users with higher-end phones will also have the ability to send their avatars "on vacation" to friends phones, as well as watch streaming animated videos of their avatars. If a character is eliminated on the show, they are also eliminated on the game.

This is the third mobile game AI has produced based on CBS properties. It has previously made mobile games America's Next Top Model Cycle 7 and Big Brother Season 7.