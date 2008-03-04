The CW Learns How to Teach Filthy Rich Girls
By Ben Grossman
One day after announcing a restructuring that includes roughly 25-30 layoffs, The CW showed that it was back to business as usual with the pickup of drama pilot How to Teach Filthy Rich Girls.
The pilot focuses on a young woman who becomes a live-in tutor and life coach for two high-society teenagers in Palm Beach.
It is from Warner Bros. and Alloy Entertainment, which was behind the network’s recently renewed Gossip Girl. Both Gossip and Filthy Rich Girls are based on Alloy books.
The pilot was written by Rina Mimoun, who will executive-produce along with Leslie Morgenstein and Bob Levy.
