The CW Keeps 90210 Close to Vest

The CW informed TV writers that it is not making a screening copy available of its new take on90201.

The show -- an update of the iconic Fox series, featuring both original cast members and new kids on the high-school block -- is debuting on the netlet Sept. 2 (9/02).

The decision raised red flags with journalists familiar with studios’ practice of not letting journalists get a gander at shows that could be turkeys, but The CW insisted that it was simply part of the promotional strategy, and it looked to head off such speculation in its announcement.

We’re not hiding anything,” the network said. “[We’re] simply keeping a lid on 90210 until 9/02, riding the curiosity and anticipation into premiere night and letting all of our constituents see it at the same time.”