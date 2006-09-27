CW Has a Girls Night Out

The Gilmore Girls brought their witty banter back for yet another season with the premiere CW-style episode from 8-9 Tuesday night, coming in at a 2.0 rating/5 share in the key 18-49 demo, behind some strong competition from time-slot winner House on Fox (5.9/16), the first hour of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (4.6/12) and CBS’ NCIS (3.4/9). A rerun of NBC’s Heroes got a 1.9/5 in the slot.

Girls did get a third-place finish in its target demo, women 18-34, behind House and Dancing, with a 3.4/10.

House’s strong finish propelled Fox to first place in 18-49, with a 4.7/13 for the night (Standoff got a 3.4/9 from 9-10).

ABC was second with a 4.3/11. Its series premiere of new Ted Danson sitcom Help Me Help You got a 3.6/9 from 9:30-10, right behind the second half-hours of CBS’ The Unit and NBC’s Law & Order: CI, which tied at a 3.7/10.

CBS and NBC tied for third with 3.4/9.

And The CW finished at a 1.4/4 in the demo. Its rerun of Runaway from 9-10 tanked following Girls, getting just an 0.7/2.