CW Gives Full-Season Order To 'Tree'

The CW has given a full-season order to veteran drama One Tree Hill, and has also ordered additional scripts for frosh entries The Vampire Diaries and Melrose Place.

The netlet had ordered just 13 episodes of One Tree Hill this season, but the early pickup now secures the show a full seventh season.

As for Diaries, the CW has picked up nine more scripts - a good sign that a full-season order is in the cards. And it's no surprise: Show holds the record as the CW's most-watched premiere ever (4.9 million viewers).

