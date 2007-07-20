CW Fall Premiere Dates Announced

The CW Network will unveil its new primetime schedule this fall over the course of three weeks, starting Sept. 18 and ending Oct. 7.

During the week preceding the start of the season, it will offer two-hour season premieres of its reality hits “Beauty and the Geek” on Sept. 18, “America’s Next Top Model” on Sept. 19 and “Friday Night Smackdown” on Sept. 21.

The new Sunday schedule kicks in Sept. 23 with half-hour magazine “CW Now” at 7 p.m. and “Online Nation” at 7:30.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, “Reaper” debuts from 9-10, while “Gossip Girl” premieres in the slot the next night.

“Smallville” returns to the Thursday lineup Sept. 27 at 8, with The CW’s Monday night comedy block—featuring new series “Aliens in America” airing at 8:30—coming back on Oct. 1.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, “Supernatural” has its season debut at 9, while the final CW series to premiere, “Life is Wild,” joins the Sunday lineup at 8 on Oct. 7.