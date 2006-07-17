CW: Diversity Is Key To Finding Audience

CW President Dawn Ostroff says that the new network will rely on its commitment to diversity to help it find its audience when it launches in the fall.

Speaking Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Ostroff said she has met with the producers of every one of her shows to outline her desire for a diverse look.

CW is replacing/encorporating the WB and UPN netlets, which had hosted numerous shows popular with a minority audience.

“To be successful, it is a top priority that our viewers see their multicultural lives on our screen,” Ostroff said.

Ostroff pointed to the network programming a Sunday night African-American comedy block, reality hit America's Top Mode,l and some projects in development including a drama loosely based on the life of singer Alisha Keys.

For the CW, that diversity also encompasses the youthful audience the network hopes it can steal from the other four broadcast networks and the former UPN and WB.

“There is a great white space, there is no one targeting the 18-34 demo right now,” she said.

Ostroff notes that the Generation X and Generation Y groups make up about 120 million Americans, and the 18-34 segment that her network wants to target includes about 42 million, second only to the Baby Boomers.

