The CW Developing Light Years

The CW bought a put pilot, Light Years, from Brothers and Sisters supervising producer Liz Tigelaar.

Tigelaar will write and executive-produce with Gary Fleder, who will also direct.

The project, from ABC Studios, is about a young girl who grew up in foster care who searches out her birth parents, only to find that she was the product of a one-night stand.