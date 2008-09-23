The CW Developing Light Years
By B&C Staff
The CW bought a put pilot, Light Years, from Brothers and Sisters supervising producer Liz Tigelaar.
Tigelaar will write and executive-produce with Gary Fleder, who will also direct.
The project, from ABC Studios, is about a young girl who grew up in foster care who searches out her birth parents, only to find that she was the product of a one-night stand.
