CW, CBS Paramount Consider 'Melrose Place' Remake
By Staff
If it apparently worked for 90210, why not MelrosePlace?
That is the question The CW and CBS Paramount Network TV are apparently asking as they are exploring developing a Melrose Place remake, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.
The 90210 remake has been part of a solid fall for The CW as it looks for success through the female 18-34 demo. Insiders said it was too early for details on plots, casting or who may head up the show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.