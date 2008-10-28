CW, CBS Paramount Consider 'Melrose Place' Remake

If it apparently worked for 90210, why not MelrosePlace?



That is the question The CW and CBS Paramount Network TV are apparently asking as they are exploring developing a Melrose Place remake, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.



The 90210 remake has been part of a solid fall for The CW as it looks for success through the female 18-34 demo. Insiders said it was too early for details on plots, casting or who may head up the show.