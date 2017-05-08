CW Cancels ‘Frequency’ and ‘No Tomorrow’
CW dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow will not be back for second seasons, the network has confirmed.
Frequency, which premiered Oct. 5, was a rethinking of the 2000 movie. It focused on a woman, played by Peyton List, who learns she can communicate with her deceased father through his old ham radio. The cast also includes Riley Smith and Mekhi Phifer.
Frequency premiered to a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, while the season finale scored a 0.3.
Related: The CW Sets Its Summer Premieres
Corinne Brinkerhoff’s No Tomorrow debuted Oct. 4. It featured a work-focused woman played by Tori Anderson who meets a man, played by Joshua Sasse, who encourages her to tackle her bucket list, as he believes the world is coming to an end soon.
No Tomorrow premiered to a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, while its finale in January was a lowly 0.2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.