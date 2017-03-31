The CW Sets Its Summer Premieres

The CW has set its summer schedule, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? returns Monday, May 29. Aisha Tyler hosts and the cast members are Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. The show is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Stiles, Brady and Mochrie. Created by Patterson and Leveson, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

Masters of Illusion, with Dean Cain hosting, is on Friday, June 30. The show comes from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz.

Competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns Monday, July 10. The show is created and produced by 117 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media), with executive producers Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder and Lincoln Hiatt.

Hooten & the Lady, about two globetrotting treasure hunters who set out to recover priceless artifacts, debuts Thursday, July 13. The show is produced by Red Planet Pictures and the lead director is Colin Teague. It is executive produced by Tony Jordan and Simon Winstone for Red Planet Pictures and Cameron Roach for Sky, with Caroline Levy as series producer.