The CW Cancels 'The Beautiful Life'
By Staff
The CW has pulled freshman series The Beautiful Life (TBL) from its schedule after just two episodes, the network annouced Friday afternoon.
The network said production in New York has ceased on the Ashton Kutcher-produced series.
The series' most recent epsiode Wednesday, Sept. 23 earned a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and garnered 1 million viewers.
Encore episodes of Melrose Place will air in TBL's 9 p.m. timeslot beginning Sept. 30.
