For CW and CBS, the Switch Is On

The CW's Sunday/Monday-night schedule swap began Oct. 9, with the network replaying the premieres of its comedies Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us, Girlfriends and The Game. Next Monday, original episodes will air. The network got a 1.0 rating/3 share in the key 18-49 demo overall, according to Nielsen overnight numbers; that's down from last week's 1.2/3 for original episodes of 7th Heaven and Runaway, which are moving to Sunday beginning Oct. 15.

CBS topped the heap for the night, scoring a 4.8/12 for its lineup of comedies and CSI: Miami. This marked the first night of the flip-flop of sitcoms How I Met Your Mother and The Class, and so far, it seems to be a wise move. With the lead-in of Mother at 8 (3.6/10), The Class' numbers soared above last week's and even beat Mother, with a 3.7/9 (compared to last week's 2.8/8).

NBC was close behind for the night with a 4.7/12. Heroes was the primetime hero for the Peacock, winning the 9-10 time slot with a 5.9/14. Deal or No Deal also won from 8-9, with a 4.4/12. Studio 60 improved a bit from last week's performance, with a 3.8/9 from 10-11 (to last week's 3.5/9). CBS' CSI pummeled it with a 5.9/15, but it did beat ABC's season premiere of What About Brian (3.0/8).

ABC was third for the night with a 3.1/8. The Bachelor's regular time slot premiere got a 3.1/7 from 9-10 (down from a 3.5/9 for its two-hour premiere).

Fox had the No. 4 slot with a 1.3/3 for reruns of Prison Break and Justice.