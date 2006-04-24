The CW Adds 15 More Stations

The CW has topped 85% clearance of the country with the addition of stations in 15 medium-to-small markets from Anchorage to Yakima.

Actually the entire list is Savannah; Tallahassee; Santa Barbara; Yakima; Corpus Christi; Anchorage; Binghamton, NY; Gainesville, Ga.; Abilene; Utica, NY; Missoula, Billings, Great Falls, Butte, all Montana; and Juneau.

The new network, which launches in September, now reaches 19 of the top 20 markets, and 34 of the top 40, though none of the additions crack the top 75.

Five of the stations are DTV channels of CBS affiliates; four are DTV channels of ABC affiliates; three are DTV channels of NBC affiliate, while one apiece are Fox, Azteca, and UPN DTV affiliates, plus the analog affiliation of the UPN station as well. Six are currently DTV WB affiliates.

The CW will launch in September. At the same time The WB and UPN will fold. the CW is co-owned by CBS and Time Warner, were partners in the competing netlets.

