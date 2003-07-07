Cutting Edge

PVI To Sell Assets

Princeton Video Image, which provides virtual billboard and first-down markers to broadcasters like CBS, received permission from the bankruptcy court for Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession financing and sale procedures for the sale of its assets. The agreement will provide PVI Virtual Media Services LLC, a recently formed entity owned by PVI's two secured creditors and largest stockholders, with interim financing to fund its post-petition operating expenses. The goal is to allow PVI customers to receive services without interruption during the bankruptcy process. PVI executives were unavailable for comment.

MTVA's New Chair

Thomas Kane, WABC-TV New York president and general manager, is replacing Dr. Bill Baker, WNET-TV New York president, as chairman of the Metropolitan Television Alliance. Baker, who led the MTVA as it pursued different avenues to replace the transmission facilities lost in the attacks of 9/11, says that, with site selection complete, it was time to turn the chairmanship over to a New York City commercial broadcaster. Kane has been president and GM of WABC-TV since 1996. Prior to that, he was president and GM of WPVI Philadelphia.

A New Home for Food TV

In a fitting move, The Food Network is relocating to Chelsea Market, a Manhattan location that has itself become known as one of the city's premiere food destinations. The Food Network's corporate offices, studios and kitchen will move into a 106,000-square-foot facility, making it the fourth media company to call Chelsea Market home (the others are Oxygen, MLB.com and NY1). The network looked at 14 properties before deciding on the new address at 75 Ninth Ave. The move is expected to be completed next summer.

McGraw Hill Picks ParkerVision

McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Group has installed ParkerVision's PVTV NEWS live-production–automation systems in its four ABC affiliates. The systems will be used for local-news production at KMGH-TV Denver, WRTV-TV Indianapolis; KGTV-TV San Diego, and KERO-TV Bakersfield, Calif. Three stations will use the CR3000 system; KMGH-TV will be the first station in the world to use the recently released PVTV News CR4000. The CR Series has a simplified user interface for single-operator control and provides expanded video, keyer, audio and control capabilities.